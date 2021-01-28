Hyderabad: JNTU to pay full salaries to staff

All the colleges affiliated to the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University-Hyderabad (JNTU-H) were asked to pay full salaries to the staff on time. A circular with respect to it was issued to all the JNTU-H affiliated colleges.



"Several complaints have been received by the Department of Higher Education, Telangana State Council of Higher Education and the Chancellor's office from the faculty of the affiliated colleges and various teacher's associations on the non-payment of salaries or part payment of salaries to the staff," the JNTU-H said.

The circular reads that all managements/principals of affiliated colleges are informed to ensure that full salaries be paid punctually to all faculty/staff members and leave no scope for any complaints in this regard, failing which the University will view it seriously.