Hyderabad: Joyalukkas opens showroom in Habsiguda

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi and her deputy Mothe Srilatha Shobhan Reddy on Friday inaugurated the second showroom in the city of Joyalukkas at Habsiguda. Uppal MLA Bethi Subhas Reddy was present. The first showroom is located in Punjagutta.

Joy Alukkas, managing director, Joyalukkas group, stated, "We are committed to providing an unmatched jewellery shopping experience. The residents of Habsiguda can be assured of this at Joyalukkas."

"We aim to bring them the best and widest choice of jewellery to meet the needs of customers. We have planned a Diwali offer that will be valid till October 24; customers will get cashback on their purchases as gift vouchers during the Diwali offer period. They can get 5 per cent extra cash back on SBI cards." In addition to the festive offer, Joyalukkas customers are assured with 916 BIS Hallmarked jewellery, one-year free insurance and lifetime free maintenance for any item purchased from the showroom."