Hyderabad: JUDA threat to boycott OP and elective OTs

Hyderabad: The Telangana Junior Doctors Association (JUDA) threatened to boycott out patients and elective OTs from December 19 for the delay in the disbursement of stipends for second and third-year junior residents and house surgeons since September.

The JUDA gave a memorandum to the Director of Medical Education regarding the strike. JUDA president Dr P Kaushik Kumar said, “It was a matter of great concern regarding the delay in the disbursement of stipends for second and third-year junior residents and house surgeons since September, as well as the stipends for first-year postgraduates and senior residents are still in the process.

Kaushik Kumar said that this delay in stipends was causing financial distress among the junior doctors. JUDA has already given multiple representations in the DME office, to the health secretary, finance secretary, and even the health minister but still, the stipends have not been cleared. Even in the past, stipends were cleared only when JUDA repeatedly followed up and pressured the concerned authorities every month. As a last resort, junior doctors (interns/PGs/SS PGs) and senior residents have collectively decided to go on a strike from December 19, said Dr Kaushik.

The JUDAs urged the government to credit stipends on or before a specific date every month and appoint a person in charge in the finance

department who would get the medical bills cleared within 24 hours of the cheque release.