Live
- Golf: Challenge Tour returns to India in March with events at Delhi, Kolkata
- Oil and gas prices rise as BP stops Red Sea shipments
- Maha minister’s ‘mafia links’ rock Assembly; Fadnavis defends govt, slams Oppn
- President arrives in Hyderabad for southern sojourn
- Delhi court seeks list of FIRs, trial outcomes in 1984 anti-Sikh riots case against Jagdish Tytler
- Sun Pharma clinches $30 million deal for 16.7% stake in US firm
- Parliament security breach: PIL in SC seeks investigation under supervision of retired SC judge
- Excise policy case: Delhi court grants interim bail to Hyd bizman Arun Pillai
- IPL Auction:' Mumbai Indians will bid high for Gerald Coetzee and Lance Morris, says Brad Hogg
- Telangana Congress now focus on Lok Sabha elections
Just In
Hyderabad: JUDA threat to boycott OP and elective OTs
The Telangana Junior Doctors Association (JUDA) threatened to boycott out patients and elective OTs from December 19 for the delay in the disbursement of stipends for second and third-year junior residents and house surgeons since September.
Hyderabad: The Telangana Junior Doctors Association (JUDA) threatened to boycott out patients and elective OTs from December 19 for the delay in the disbursement of stipends for second and third-year junior residents and house surgeons since September.
The JUDA gave a memorandum to the Director of Medical Education regarding the strike. JUDA president Dr P Kaushik Kumar said, “It was a matter of great concern regarding the delay in the disbursement of stipends for second and third-year junior residents and house surgeons since September, as well as the stipends for first-year postgraduates and senior residents are still in the process.
Kaushik Kumar said that this delay in stipends was causing financial distress among the junior doctors. JUDA has already given multiple representations in the DME office, to the health secretary, finance secretary, and even the health minister but still, the stipends have not been cleared. Even in the past, stipends were cleared only when JUDA repeatedly followed up and pressured the concerned authorities every month. As a last resort, junior doctors (interns/PGs/SS PGs) and senior residents have collectively decided to go on a strike from December 19, said Dr Kaushik.
The JUDAs urged the government to credit stipends on or before a specific date every month and appoint a person in charge in the finance
department who would get the medical bills cleared within 24 hours of the cheque release.