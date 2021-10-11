Hyderabad: Justice Satish Chandra Sharma takes oath as CJ of Telangana HC

Justice Satish Chandra Sharma on Monday took oath as the Chief Justice of Telangana high court here at Raj Bhavan in Hyderabad. Telangana governor Tamilisai Soundararajan administered the oath to Justice Satish Chandra Sharma.



Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, state chief secretary Somesh Kumar and others were present at the ceremony.



After the oath taking ceremony, the governor congratulated the new Chief Justice of Telangana high court. It is known that the president Ramnath Kovind has approved the appointment of Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and a gazette notification was released on Saturday.



Born on November 30, 1961 in Bhopal, Justice Satish Chandra Sharma completed his LLB from Harisingh Kaur University. On September 1, 1984 - he enrolled as an advocate and elevated as senior advocate of Madhya Pradesh high court.



In 2004, he was appointed in senior panel council of the central government and later appointed as additional judge of Madhya Pradesh high court in 2008. In 2010, he was promoted as permanent judge and later transferred to Karnataka on January 4, 2021. Since then, he worked as temporary Chief Justice at Karnataka high court till August 31.