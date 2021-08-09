Hyderabad: Kamalakar slams Eatala Rajender on CM KCR jibe

Hyderabad: Minister Gangula Kamalakar on Sunday said that about one lakh people will attend the meeting of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao at Huzurabad on August 16.

He hit out at BJP leader and former Minister Eatala Rajender for his charges against the Dalit Bandhu scheme and the TRS leadership.

Kamalakar refuted Eatala charges as "baseless" and aimed to belittle the TRS leadership. "No other State launched such welfare schemes for dalits, farmers," he said. Though the BJP resorts to a bad campaign, the TRS will win the poll in Huzurabad or elsewhere, he asserted.

"Huzurabad was not developed by Rajender who joined the BJP only for political gains", he alleged.

The Minister informed that the CM will formally launch the Dalit Bandhu scheme at Huzurabad. "We are making all arrangements for the smooth conduct of the programme of the CM.

The police were making necessary security and parking for the big event. Dalit Bandhu Scheme is the brainchild of the CM to empower SCs in the State," he added.