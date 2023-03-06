Hyderabad: Karnataka Sahitya Mandir to go in for major makeover

Hyderabad: Recently the Telangana government under the leadership of K Chandrashekar Raoannounced the restoration of Karnataka Sahitya Mandir (KSM). Upon the request of Amberpet MLA Kaleru Venkatesh, KCR sanctioned Rs 5 crore for the renovation of the building in Kacheguda.



Established in 1936, theservice-oriented literary and cultural organisation works towards the welfare of Kannadigas living in the twin citiesto bring about cultural integration of Kannada, Telugu, Marathi, and Hindi- speaking people in this area.

There are nearly eight-ten lakh Kannada-speaking residents located in the city, such as Kacheguda, Vidyanagar, Malkajgiri. They visit the centre whenever cultural, literary programmes are organised, said Surendra Katgeri, president, KSM.

The centre is located in 2,200 square yards with a built-in auditorium to accommodate nearly 300 people. It has a separate building comprising a library block with more than 12,000 books, mostly in Kannada relating to various themes. Appreciating the activities of KSM and its role towards the welfare of local Kannadigas, theKarnataka government gave a grant of Rs 50,000 in 1970.

Many prominent Kannadigas--freedom fighters, educationists, philanthropists like Dr GS Melkote, Krishnacharya Joshi, Justice Raj Bahadur Giri Rao, Ganesh Joshi, Madhva Rao Anvari, LingasugurVittal Rao--and many more stalwarts, old and young men and women, have selflessly served KSM since its inception.

Local Kannada literary personalities such as Prof. ManviNarsing Rao, DK Bheemsen Rao, KM Krishna Rao, U R Ananthamurthy, Girish Karnad and Jnanpith awardee VK Gokak, were actively involved with KSM for several years.

Members of KSM and other local Kannadigas have staged many plays/ dramas in many parts of Hyderabad, Karnataka, and elsewhere in India. KSM organised/sponsored Ramon Magsaysay Awardee K V Subanna's 'NinasamTirugata', 'Samudaya', 'Ranga Sampada', troupes with their famous plays in KSM auditorium.

Among the several activities of KSM, the most important is the 'Nadahabba' celebrations for the last 88 years with great fervor for ten days during the Dasara festival, giving prominence to literary and cultural activities. Artists of national and international repute are invited every year to perform in the festival programmes.

Spanning over eight decades, many distinguished personalities such as Jayachamarajendra Wodeyar, The Maharaja of Mysore, Governors, former Chief Ministers S Nijalingappa, BD Jatti, Ramakrishna Hegde, N. Dharam Singh visited KSM.

Speaking to The Hans India, Surendra Katgeri expressed happiness over the decision by the government of Telangana. He said within six months after the submission of the proposal to the MLA, the government swiftly acted and sanctioned the amount required for the restoration of the building.