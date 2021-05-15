Hyderabad: Karwan to have Covid centre soon

Karwan: As the number of cases of second strain in the City is increasing, the State government is sketching out plans to control the spread of the virus. The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) which has already shortlisted banquets and function halls which can be converted into temporary Covid isolation and care centres, for people of Karwan constituency, is converting a two function halls and establishing a 200-bed care centre.



As the State is witnessing shortage of hospital beds, especially oxygen beds, the government's prompt action for providing the Covid centres is said to give big relief to the patients. Once functional, the facility will fulfill the current demand for beds in the City. The centre will be available for people living nearby and around Karwan.

Following the submission of a list of function halls, including Golden Palace, Crystal Garden and Imax Gardens, in the constituency, Karwan MLA Kausar Mohiuddin and GHMC Khairatabad Zonal Commissioner P Pravinya inspected the function halls and decided to establish a Covid care centre with good hostel facilities for those unable to find beds in both private and government hospitals.

According to the Nanal Nagar corporator, the idea in converting the function hall into a Covid care centre, is most people are unaware of Covid treatment, hospital lacking oxygen beds and underprivileged families facing problems in home isolation. The centre has medical equipment, including an oxygen cylinder, oxygen concentrators, medical kits, and good infrastructure.

"After the inspection, we have selected Golden Palace, located at Tolichowki ,and Imax Gardens ,in Mehdipatnam, to convert them to Covid isolation centres for 100 beds each. They will be ready in next 10 days. The temporary care center is free. It will start treating patients. Those in critical condition will be referred to government Covid treating hospital," said Mohammed Naseeruddin.

The isolation centre will be established by the civic body. The entire set-up will include medical equipment/kits. The facility will be an isolation and quarantine facility for Covid patients.

It comprises Covid testing facility, oxygen beds with a partition between each bed for maintaining social distancing, oxygen concentrators, disposals beds, pillows," added Naseeruddin.