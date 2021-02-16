Hyderabad: Katora Houz to regain its past glory

Golconda: With GHMC commencing the beautification works, the 450-year-old Katora Houz situated in the vicinity of Golconda Fort will be regaining its past glory of the tank. After several representations with Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) and Telangana Tourism Development Corporation for the restoration by the public representatives, now the civic body would be commencing the beautification works at the tank. According to Karwan MLA Kausar Mohiuddin, following the October rains the condition of Katora Houz turned worst and the retaining wall also collapsed.

Observing the condition, last month Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi proposed for the development of Katora Houz to the Telangana State Tourism Development Corporation (TSTDC) and appealed to sanction funds and to turn the historic tank as a tourist attraction, but due to non-availability of the funds with tourism department, it has requested to arrange the funds through GHMC. "After the representation was passed by the TSTDC for the restoration, GHMC Commissioner Lokesh Kumar on February 15 sanctioned an amount of Rs 3.6 crore for development of Katora Houz," added MLA.

The restoration works includes drilling of 4 borewells, desilting and cleaning of debris inside the tank, Illumination (lighting) in the entire tank, construction of pathways, landscaping and area beautification, and a boating activity. The works also include the construction of a retaining wall which was collapsed in October rains. As soon as the funds are released the restoration works will commence.

Katora Houz is one of the heritage structures in the historic Golconda Fort. It is the largest tank in the city which comes under the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), later handed over to the Tourism department for further development. Katora Houz is a four-acre, perfectly symmetrical man-made lake constructed in 1560 during the reign of Ibrahim Qutb Shah (1550-80). It was filled with water from the Talab-e-Durg (now Durgam Cheruvu).