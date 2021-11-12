Hyderabad: King Koti hospital all set to resume regular services

Hyderabad: The King Koti District Hospital, which served the Covid during the height of the pandemic, is now ready to start its regular services. The decision to this effect was taken by the new Minister for Health, T Harish Rao, in his first-ever review meeting after being given the additional charge of the Ministry.

During the meeting convened with higher officials of the department on Thursday, Harish discussed the steps for prevention of coronavirus, vaccination, construction of new medical colleges and multi-specialty hospitals in the State.

Adding that the percentage of Covid vaccine inoculation of the State was above the national average, the Minister informed that in State, 84.30 per cent of people have taken their first dose, while 38.5 per cent both the doses. Whereas in the country, 79 per cent of population have taken the first dose, while 37.5 per cent both the doses.

The Minister further directed the officials to take steps to expedite the completion of construction works of new medical colleges and the vaccination process in the State.

In the meeting, it was decided to restore the regular medical services at the King Koti District Hospital following the steady decline in the Covid cases in the State. Telangana Institute of Medical Sciences (TIMS) has also been allowed to start regular medical services keeping aside 200 Covid-dedicated treatment beds. The Minister also discussed the payment of pending salaries and arrears of TIMS staff.

The Minister has also decided to hold a video conference with all the District Collectors and District Education Officers on Saturday as part of speeding up the vaccination process across the State.

Earlier, Harish along with the senior officials of the State Ministry of Health participated in a video conference held with Union Minister for Health Mansukh Mandavia where the Covid conditions in the State and the progress in the vaccination were discussed.