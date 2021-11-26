  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Kishan Reddy launches book on Telugu inscriptions

Kishan Reddy launches book on Telugu inscriptions
x

Kishan Reddy launches book on Telugu inscriptions 

Highlights

Union Minister for Tourism and Culture G Kishan Reddy said on Thursday that authentic history could be written based on inscriptions only.

Hyderabad: Union Minister for Tourism and Culture G Kishan Reddy said on Thursday that authentic history could be written based on inscriptions only.

He launched book "Meeru Saasanaalu Chadavochu" (You can also read Inscriptions) written by Dr E. Sivanagi Reddy, Archaeologist and CEO, Pleach India Foundation, at a meeting organised by Vignana Sarovara Prachuranalu at Hyderabad-based Trust. Reddy said the book, which embodies 250 inscriptions in Prakrit, Sanskrit, Kannada and Telugu, serves as source material for students of history, epigraphy and archaeology.

He felicitated historians Dr NS Ramachandra Murthy, Dr D Vijay Bhaskar, Prof. G Aruna Kumari, Sriramoju Haragopal, KV Rao, Brahmachari. He honoured Dr Sivanagi Reddy and Konda Laxmikantha Reddy, publisher.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Interested in blogging for thehansindia.com? We will be happy to have you on board as a blogger.
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X