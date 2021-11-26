Hyderabad: Kishan Reddy launches book on Telugu inscriptions

Hyderabad: Union Minister for Tourism and Culture G Kishan Reddy said on Thursday that authentic history could be written based on inscriptions only.

He launched book "Meeru Saasanaalu Chadavochu" (You can also read Inscriptions) written by Dr E. Sivanagi Reddy, Archaeologist and CEO, Pleach India Foundation, at a meeting organised by Vignana Sarovara Prachuranalu at Hyderabad-based Trust. Reddy said the book, which embodies 250 inscriptions in Prakrit, Sanskrit, Kannada and Telugu, serves as source material for students of history, epigraphy and archaeology.

He felicitated historians Dr NS Ramachandra Murthy, Dr D Vijay Bhaskar, Prof. G Aruna Kumari, Sriramoju Haragopal, KV Rao, Brahmachari. He honoured Dr Sivanagi Reddy and Konda Laxmikantha Reddy, publisher.