Hyderabad: Kishan Reddy tells officials to strictly implement mid-day meal scheme

Hyderabad: Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, G Kishan Reddy asked for the strict implementation of the mid-day meal scheme with a focus on poor and minority children in all government schools in the Hyderabad district.

Presiding the first DISHA Meeting of Hyderabad District held virtually on Monday, he reviewed the progress of various centrally sponsored schemes including MUDRA Yojana, PMAY, Ujjwala, Poshan Abhiyaan, Pension schemes, Aatma Nirbhar package, PM Svanidhi among others with district officials.

He also suggested that the construction of new buildings for the schools currently pending should be completed expeditiously. Toilets and sanitary pads for girls should be made available in all government schools, the Union Minister said.

That apart, he asked under the current Covid conditions, generic medicine shops should be made available at all government hospitals for the poor people in the district. Kishan Reddy suggested that Basti hospital should be connected with wellness centres and manage them more efficiently, and told the district collector to increase Covid tests and curb the exploitation of Covid treatment in private hospitals.

He directed early completion of double bedroom houses and allocation of the same to the poor, setting up Anganwadi centres in the newly formed double bedroom colonies in the district, in the Basti community halls and to take necessary action to implement at the district level, the nutrition campaign is being implemented across the country in September.

He asked the authorities to provide information to all the members of the DISHA Committee from time to time. Kishan Reddy inquired specifically about the implementation of the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan. He also directed the officials to provide training and employment opportunities in agriculture, manufacturing and service sectors under the Kaushal Vikas Yojana.

He assured full cooperation from the Union Home Ministry to the Hyderabad Police Department. The minister also took stock of issues on women safety, school education and mid-day meals, medical and hospital services, and civil supplies among others.

The meeting was co-chaired by MP Keshava Rao, MLAs and public representatives from the District, nominated members of the Committee, Commissioner of Hyderabad City Police, District Collector (Member Secretary), CEO of Secunderabad Cantonment, District Education Officer, District Medical Officer, Officials of GHMC and various Departments also joined the first meeting.