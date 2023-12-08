Hyderabad: Komatireddy Venkat Reddy gets a second chance to serve as Minister

Hyderabad : One of the important and influential leaders from erstwhile Nalgonda and ‘star campaigner’, the Nalgonda MLA with political career of almost four decades has been sworn in as the Minister in the newly formed government of Telangana.

He was a Member of Parliament of Bhongir Parliament Constituency from 2019. He was Deputy Floor Leader, Telangana Congress Legislative Party and four-time MLA was elected again as MLA of Nalgonda Assembly constituency this time.

Born in 1965 in Narketpally of Nalgonda district, his schooling was held in Hyderabad. He is a notable alumnus of Chaitanya Bharathi Institute of Technology, Hyderabad in 1986 where he pursued Bachelor of Civil Engineering.

Right from the inception of his career, Komatireddy Venkat Reddy was actively involved in Youth Politics. During his graduation in 1986, he acted as NSUI District Incharge and brought in new agendas such as educational and university reforms.

Komatireddy represented Nalgonda constituency in 1999, 2004, 2009 and 2014 before winning from the segment this time. He was a Minister for Information Technology in YS Rajasekhar Reddy's government.