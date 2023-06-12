  • Menu
Hyderabad: Komatireddy Venkat Reddy meets Jupally, urges him to join Congress

The political atmosphere has heated up before the upcoming assembly elections in Telangana. Congress party has increased its speed with the goal of power in the State.

Hyderabad: The political atmosphere has heated up before the upcoming assembly elections in Telangana. Congress party has increased its speed with the goal of power in the State. The process of inducting key leaders in Telangana into the Congress party has been accelerated. Senior Congress leader and MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy met with former minister JupalliKrishnarao in the city.

After their meeting, Komatireddy told media persons that a public meeting with the party’s national leader Priyanka Gandhi would be held in Nalgonda on either June 18 or 19.

He said the power of the Congress party would be witnessed by the entire State after the public meeting of Priyanka Gandhi. He said he had urged Jupally to join the Congress party.

Jupalli Krishna Rao told the media that he had not yet decided in which party he should join.

