Hyderabad: Kompally residents demand new road

Hyderabad: The residents of Kompally are facing severe inconvenience due to bad road condition near Dullapally as taking a walk or a ride on the road has become a nightmare for them, specially for children and elderly.

Locals alleged that the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) officials proposed to lay new road but it seems to be only on papers. This route which is muddy and a kacha road is also a major road connecting to NH44 (Nizamabad Highway).

"Last month the GHMC planned to lay a new road but the works are yet to be taken up. Residents of around 10-15 colonies commute through this road. Around 1.5 km of the road has been neglected for many years.

The condition of the road becomes worst during the rainy season, "said a local. 'Whenever we approach the concren authorities,they always tell that after monsoon they will take up the work.There are a lot of people who are sick and elderly.Because of the condition of the road, it has become difficult for us. We just hope to get our road to a better shape." said another local.