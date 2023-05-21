Hyderabad: Konda Vishweswar Reddy dismisses reports of leaving BJP, joining Congress

Hyderabad: BJP senior leader Konda Vishweswar Reddy called the reports of him leaving the party and joining Congress false. Addressing the media along with party secretary Dr Prakash Reddy on Saturday, he said, a section of media twisted his words to showcase supporting ideology or a particular party.Thus, creating a false narrative of him leaving the party and joining Congress.

He called Congress a party without principles and lacks ideology, as against the BJP committed to its core principles of nationalist ideology and Hindutva. Visweswar Reddy said he thoroughly studied BJP, its principles and its commitment right from Jan Sangh days. Then, joined BJP as the right one to take on the BRS in Telangana.

Dismissing the allegation levelled against BJP being a North Indian party, Brahmin-Bania party and communal party, he pointed out that BJP is not like Congress. They forcefully merged Telangana and Andhra Pradesh for political reasons and refused to create a separate Telangana and shot down several students during the first phase of the separate Telangana movement. But, the same party took a U-turn and separated Telangana for political reasons. However, the stand of the BJP remained the same from the beginning favouring creation of smaller states.