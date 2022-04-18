Hyderabad: KPHB residents seek rotary at new Hitec City RuB

Hyderabad: With half of bore wells dried up, residents of 7th phase of the KPHB Colony, who rely on water tankers, are paying more money to get water. The only reason is due to lack of rotary, or round circle, near the newly constructed railway under bridge (RuB) at Hitec City Road. The tanker drivers have to take a long route to reach the colony.



The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) earlier ensured that a round about circle will be at KPHB 7th phase in-front of new RuB, but till now the work has not been proposed. The residents said that independent apartments of KPHB Colony are relying on the HMWSSB tankers and the filling station at Forum Mall.

A resident and adviser of the Gopalnagar Residents' Welfare Association Sunil Reddy said, "due to improper 1 km route design by the GHMC at the new RuB, vehicles coming from KPHB 4th and 7th phase to the Manjeera Pipeline Road need to take a long route. The Manjeera Pipeline Road is under construction for table drain work at 120 ft Road at Mahindra Aswitha. So tankers need to use the Gokul Circle Road to reach Shilpa Colony, Srila Colony, Viswambara Colony and Gopalnagar Colony."

He said the long route is costing more to the tanker-owners, drivers. The same cost is being transferred to the consumers. "Two years back drivers use to ask for a Rs. 50 tip on top of HMWSSB bill of Rs 550; now they are charging extra Rs 150 which has become mandatory. It's all because of 'fear' which make consumers pay the extra cost to get seamless tanker delivery. Else never know whether the drivers can deliver water tanker against tanker booking or cancel the booking for unknown reasons," said Sunil.

This is one of the issues. Many others are leading to increasing the cost on their services and products because of the long route, residents pointed out.

The locals claimed that the Hitech City RuB Road is one of the design failures of GHMC. "The GHMC deliberately missed Indu Rotary for Hitech City RuB. This is a neglected part of city. People need to know what the GHMC did for this part of city for which people should pay taxes to them," Sunil lamented.