Hyderabad: KT Rama Rao calls upon party men to protest over Cong charges on Rythu Bandhu

Hyderabad : The BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Thursday called upon the party leaders to expose the Congress party’s anti-farmer stand and their request to the Election Commission to stop the Rythu Bandhu benefit.

The BRS leader had a teleconference with the party leaders on Thursday. He asked them to take up protests in every constituency centre, mandal headquarters and every village on the anti-farmer stance of the Congress. As part of this, the effigies of the leaders of the Congress party should be burnt and take up different protest programmes. The Ministers, MLA candidates and senior representatives of the party should hold press conferences at the constituency and mandal headquarters and expose the Congress party.

Rama Rao accused the Congress of attempting to harass farmers by filing complaints with the Election Commission. He alleged that Congress leaders were making deceitful efforts to disrupt ongoing programmes. He noted that farmers had already received investment assistance 11 times based on crop seasons, but the Congress was attempting to halt this assistance by invoking election code.

He questioned whether the Congress wished to cease the 24-hour power supply and drinking water distribution to the people in the name of the election code. Rao also raised the point of K Chandrashekar Rao's involvement in all welfare schemes, asking whether this should be altered.

He accused the Congress of being consistently anti-farmer, reinforcing its image as the primary adversary of farmers.

He emphasized that the farmers of Telangana would not stand for the Congress's conspiracies under any circumstances. Rao warned that people were certain to reject the Congress attempts to interfere with the RythuBandhu programme. “Even in Karnataka, farmers suffered after voting for Congress. Now, when they have sufficient power supply, the Congress is planning to limit it to just three hours,” he added.