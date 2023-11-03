Hyderabad: KT Rama Rao gloats over TS-completed skyways, raps Centre for lagging behind city flyover

Hyderabad : The BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Thursday said that looking at the Uppal flyover and skyways would show the difference between the performance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao.

While the Uppal flyover taken up by the Centre was still under construction, the skyways in the area taken up by the State government were completed. The BRS leader was speaking in the meeting of booth-level activists in support of candidate Bandari Lakshma Reddy here on Thursday.

“When the State government wanted to take up the construction, the Central government said they would take it up. What has happened? They have not finished it yet. There is one MP here but he neither comes here nor is he bothered about the problems of the people. He will not visit when there are floods in LB Nagar but talks big”, said Rama Rao.

The BRS leader said that the grandfather of Rahul Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru was the reason for the death of many youth by merging Telangana with Andhra Pradesh. He said that the people of Telangana achieved a separate State by bending the necks of the Delhi rulers.

Stating that many people were coming from Delhi, Rama Rao asked the people not to believe their rhetoric and added that if they believed they would be at a loss. There are more than 5 lakh votes in the constituency, every voter should be met and they should be told what the government has done for the people. “We have to tell voters our schemes from time to time. Catch hold of 100 votes and meet them 25 times at least seeking their votes,” said Rao. The candidate Lakshma Reddy said that the party gave him the ticket and an opportunity to serve the people of Uppal. The government spent Rs 2500 crores in the Uppal constituency and many development programmes have been undertaken. The development should not stop, which means that the BRS party should come to power here once again, he said. He called upon the party leaders to take the manifesto of ‘KCR Bharosa’ to more and more people. “If you work hard for a month, I will work hard for you for five years. I have already done many service programmes,” said Lakshma Reddy.