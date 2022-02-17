Hyderabad: KTR lays foundation stone for Kandlakoya IT park

Municipal Administraton and Urban Development minister KT Rama Rao along with minister Mallareddy on Thursday laid foundation stone for IT Park in Kandlakoya of Medchal Malkajgiri district. He said that Kandlakoya will be developed further with the opening of the IT park.



"Hyderabad has world top-5 companies such as Google, Microsoft and Amazon and many companies have their head quarters in Hyderabad besides in United States. The city has been attracting investments and MRF has come forward to invest Rs 1,000 crores," the minister said. He added that the city accounts one-third of the world's total vaccine production.

"With the enhancement of skills, all the jobs will be secured by the local people. The students should improve their skills and grab the jobs," he added.

Speaking on the Chief Minister struggle during the haydays of his entry into politics. The minister said, "Victory can only be achieved if the person fights hard till the end. The Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has tasted the defeat when he first contested as an MLA. If the CM had quit the politics after the defeat, Telangana state has not been achieved today."



