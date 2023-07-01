Live
Hyderabad: KTR to inaugurate STP in Kokapet
Highlights
Hyderabad: Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) Minister KT Rama Rao on Saturday will inaugurate the 15 MLD capacity Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) in Kokapet.
According to HMWSSB officials, the plant has been built by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) with Rs 66.16 crore and is equipped with Advance Sequencing Batch Reactor technology. Through this technology, more sewage can be treated in a less area and the electricity consumption is also less. This STP will treat the sewage generated from Vattinagulapally, Taj Nagar, Journalists Colony (Gachibowli), Gowlidoddy and parts of the Financial District, said senior officer.
