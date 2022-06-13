Hyderabad: Labour crunch hits 2BHK works in city

Hyderabad: As things started getting back to normalcy after the Covid-19 lockdown and restrictions , all the government departments working for the welfare of the citizens were on their foot to complete all the works which were put on hold due to the Covid restrictions.

But the major civic body of the State's capital city, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is still facing the impact of the pandemic as its 11 2BHK construction project works that were supposed to have constructed 4,672 houses have currently hit a pause button due to non-availability of labour.

In an RTI response, the Executive Engineer of the Housing wing of the GHMC stated that the construction works at 11 2BHK project locations and the works have been delayed "Due to non-availability of labour, the impact of Covid-19."

Apart from the 11 project locations where the construction works have been paused, there are seven other locations where the works have been delayed due to the slow progress of work being carried out by the agencies that took the contract from the GHMC.

Also, there are many other reasons like court cases, land disputes and beneficiaries not vacating the existing houses at a few locations.

Speaking to The Hans India, Social Activist Robin Zaccheus who filed the RTI said, "The 2BHK scheme houses were proposed before the TRS formation in 2014 which were left under construction and are yet to be called for official tenders to complete the construction. Most of the project sites are left untouched by the officials and the concerned agencies are not actively carrying out the works."

According to the Housing wing of the GHMC in Hyderabad, out of 49 2BHK housing colonies carried out, only 20 2BHK housing works have been completed, while the others are left incomplete.

Many of the beneficiaries in the Greater Hyderabad limits are still waiting for the 2BHK. The beneficiaries belonging to poor families are unable to pay rent and some are forced to live in huts as their old houses were demolished to construct the new 2BHK housing colony.

A beneficiary, Ghousia Begum who is a widow and had applied for the 2BHK house in 2016, was promised by the GHMC that a 2BHK house will be constructed in Bandlaguda, but the works are not yet completed. Begum along with her children is residing in a hut.

"In this scorching heat, my children are unable to stay in the hut and the government claims that it will provide a 'Dignity Hosing Colony' but there is no guarantee or update given by the officials that when will it be provided to us," said Begum.