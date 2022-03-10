Hyderabad: Lack of health centre ails Ameenpur Residents

Hyderabad: Residents of Ameenpur are forced to travel 10-15 km for availing proper medical treatment, as there is no health centre nearby. They made numerous complaints to the Ameenpur Municipality officials to set up a primary health centre, but they all fell on deaf ears.

The residents point out that they are forced to go all the way to Miyapur, Bachupally for treatment. Health centres are the basic need of any locality but in Ameenpur it seems to be the opposite. They feel that the State government plans to set up a primary health centre or 'Basti Dawakhana' in every locality seems to be only on paper.

Surendra Uplanchiwar of Ameenpur said, "Every municipality should have a primary health centre; but there is no government health centre here. Many times, we have given representations to the concerned officials seeking a health centre. They only gave assurances that they will set up one, but no concrete measure has been taken."

RK Yadav, a local of Ameenpur, says "A health centre is a basic necessity of our area, as for past several years we have been struggling due to non-availability of a government hospital. We are forced travel miles to get proper treatment. It will be better if the Ameenpur Municipality sets up a government health centre here. It will benefit local people."

Observes Ashish, another local, "Whenever there is an emergency the residents are forced to travel almost 10-15 km for treatment. During the Covid pandemic many people struggled to get proper treatment. It appears that officials are playing with the lives of local people. We want a primary health centre in our area, as many can't afford to go to nearby private clinics or hospitals."