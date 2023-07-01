Hyderabad: Laxman leaves for Delhi for a key BJP meeting

Hyderabad: Rajya Sabha MP and BJP Parliamentary Board Member Dr K Laxman touring Chitradurga and Tumkur districts in Karnataka State, left for Delhi on Friday, to participate in an important party meeting in the national capital.

Dr Laxman's Delhi visit assumes significance against the backdrop of the party's strategy for the poll-bound Telangana and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit on July 12 to the State. Earlier, interacting at the intellectuals’ meet in Chitradurga as part of the Maha Jana Sampark Abhiyan, Dr Laxman explained the 9-year performance of the Centre. The reaching out to the people as part of Maha Jana Sampark Abhiyan is not that the elections are nearing.

But to inform people of the development and welfare initiatives of the Modi government, as well as the historical and challenging decisions taken during the last nine years, he added.

Dr Laxman also dared that the Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah should also come up with a performance report of his government before the people on the completion of one year of his government.

The BJP MP pointed out how the country was steered through the trouble times of Covid, Russia-Ukraine ward. Also, the development initiatives in the airways, highways, railways and waterways witnessed a high unlike any government performed since independence.

The BJP leader also visited the Siddaganga Mutt, Tumkur and received blessings of Siddalinga Swamy, and inspected how the Mutt is providing free food, accommodation and education from Class 1 to 10 for 11,000 students. In Tumkur, he visited the development activities taken up under the Smart City programme.