Hyderabad: Leaders ignorance irks KCR

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Wednesday expressed his displeasure over party leaders as they exhibited their ignorance over the status of various developmental works being taken up by the government.

Addressing the party leaders during the Parliamentary and Legislature party meeting, KCR asked Padma Devender Reddy to explain how many Rythu Vedikas were set up in her constituency. The Medak MLA drew a blank. When KCR posed the same question to Jangaon MLA Muthireddy Yadagiri Reddy, he said 27. But he was corrected by Rythu Bandhu Chairman Palla Rajeshwar Reddy saying that 33 Vedikas were set up.

Unhappy over their knowledge, KCR is said to have remarked, "This is the state of our leaders. They don't know what developmental activities the government had taken up in their own constituency. How can they explain it to people? This is the reason why I have been asking the leaders to hold meetings with all the sections, but this is not happening. That is why I again insist that you get connected with people.”