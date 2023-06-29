Hyderabad: Leaders pay tributes to PV Narasimha Rao on birth anniversary

Hyderabad: Ministers, family members, Civil society representatives, close associates, friends and admirers paid rich tributes to former Prime Minister of India, PV Narasimha Rao on the occasion of his 102nd birth anniversary on Wednesday.

The family members of PV Narasimha Rao including his daughter Vani Devi accompanied by Ministers, Mohammad Mahamood Ali, Talasani Srinivas Yadav, Satyavathi Rathod and MLA Shankar Naik paid rich tributes to the former Prime Minister at PV Gnana Bhoomi, Necklace Road. Special arrangements including all-religious prayers and decorating the PV Ghat with flowers was taken-up by the State government.

Speaking on the occasion, Srinivas Yadav recalled the contributions of PV Narasimha Rao in rescuing the country from the worst financial crisis in 1992 by taking a series of bold financial decisions in the budget.

“The Telangana government under the leadership of K Chandrashekhar Rao has been at the forefront in recognising and honoring the legacy of the late Prime Minister of India. He was a visionary and richly deserves Bharat Ratna for his groundbreaking decisions that were taken in 1992,” he said.

Satyavathi Rathod praised the late Prime Minister and pointed out that he will continue to remain an inspirational figure for future generations in India.