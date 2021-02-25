Hyderabad: Leopard creates panic in Vikarabad area

Vikarabad: Nearly two weeks after an incident wherein a cow was mauled by a leopard in Rajenranagar, another similar incident was reported on Thursday from the Vikarabad area where a Cheetah preyed on four goats bringing panic back again in the area.

The incident happened on Thursday morning near a forest area of Kamasamudram village in Kulkacherla mandal wherein a leopard killed four goats by attacking the herd busy in grazing in the village.

Lalaiah, the owner of the goats, brought the herd for grazing as usual in the village. However, the local farmers and shepherds later found four of the goats lying in a pool of blood and pushed a panic button after realising it was the attack of a leopard. They informed the local forest officials who visited the spot and took stock of the situation.

Local people are acquainted with the frequent prowling of a leopard in the area and the day's incidents spread panic among farmers and shepherds.

The officials found no signs of any prowling in the nearby jungles, where the four cattle were found dead. They asked people not to panic but be vigilant and inform them of any sightings. They have also started begun combing the area.

It may be recalled a big cat, presumably a leopard, created flutter in Rajedranagar two weeks ago by attacking a cow at a farm house near Himayat Sagar area. However, a pack of stray dogs forced the big cat to retreat.