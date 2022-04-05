Hyderabad: Lingampally Railway Station gets new RPF unit

Hyderabad: Arun Kumar Jain, General Manager (In-Charge), South Central Railway (SCR) inaugurated the newly constructed Railway Protection Force Post at Lingampally Railway station of Secunderabad Division on Monday.

According to SCR officials, Lingampally Railway station is one of the important stations in SCR serving the passengers of the twin cities.

Currently, the station is handling around 27 pairs of Express trains and 56 MMTS trains with a passenger footfall of around 20,000 on average per day. A new RPF post has been equipped with modern technology to monitor round-the-clock surveillance at the station.