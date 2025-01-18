Hyderabad: Loan mela poster unveiled

Hyderabad: A loan mela poster has been released under the auspices of Swavalambi Bharat Abhiyan Telangana region at the Swavalambi Bharat Abhiyan office on Friday.

The Swavalambi Bharat Abhiyan State Convener G Ramesh Goud, State Co-Convener Indrasen Reddy, and Swadeshi Jagran Manch State Organising Secretary Rachcha Srinivas said that Swavalambi Bharat Abhiyan, in collaboration with the State Bank of India, is organising a Loan Mela. It is to support small-scale business enthusiasts in the manufacturing and trade sectors under the GHMC limits and encourage young aspiring entrepreneurs.

This initiative will provide loans under the Mudra scheme, categorised as Shishu (Up to Rs 50,000),

Kishore (From Rs 50,001 to Rs 5,00,000), Tarun (From Rs 5,00,001 to Rs 10,00,000) and Startup India (Up to Rs 50,00,000).

The Loan Mela is scheduled to take place in the last week of February to extend financial assistance to eligible beneficiaries. Aspirants can reach for more details on the Loan Mela at the phone numbers: Mahesh Kulkarni: 8886002221/ Sheshu Kumar: 9985608543 and Sahith Kumar: 7013548914.

The poster release event was attended by Swadeshi Jagaran Manch State Co-Convener Siddula Ashok, Swavalambi Bharat Abhiyan Members Sudhakar Sharma, B. Swapna, and Swadeshi Jagaran Manch Prachar Pramukh Keshav Soni, among others.