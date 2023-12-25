Hyderabad: Locals seek action on RoB near Bolarum Station

Hyderabad: For a decade, the proposed railway over bridge (RoB) at LC gate 250 near Bolarum Railway Station is just lying on paper due to delays in getting alignment from the state government. Due to this commuters and rail users are forced to wait at least 30 to 45 minutes daily at the level crossing (LC).

Vexed with the long pending issue, locals have urged the State government and South Central Railways to develop a RoB along with the development of Bolarum Railway station.

Locals pointed out that the LC-250 provides a strategic connection between the National Highway-44 at Kompally and the Rajiv Rahadari and stands as a busy transit point with hundreds of vehicles waiting and along with this Bolarum railway station terminal 2 should developed, as it is a strategic station, as presently this station can decongest Secunderabad and Kacheguda Railway Station immensely.

“Along back the RoB was proposed but it has been delayed from the State government side, as they have to give an alignment plan, as they have proposed various alignments but the actual plan is not being proposed because too many housing societies have come up it will be too expensive for giving compensation and more they delay more houses would come up and in this suffers are local public,” said Murali Krishna, president of Federation of New Bolarum Colonies (FNBC).

Bolarum and New Bolarum is one of the oldest areas and the locals have been facing a lot of issues regarding railway development activities that include building ROB. As the city is not just facing conjunction in terms of increase of vehicles but also the fact is that they are several railway gates one of such is LC gate 250, which is causing a lot of hardships to commuters, daily they are forced to wait for hours when the rail gates are getting closed. It is high time, that this rail gate should have an ROB to ensure the free flow of traffic and ensure that there is no productive loss, he added.

“Many RTI and also representation were given to both state and central government. However, no concrete measures have been taken and we locals daily face nightmarish experiences in crossing the rail gate. It will be better if the state government and the railway officials sit together and proceed with the project. Along with this issue, even the rail users from long were demanding for development of Bolarum Railway Station. It is a gateway station for northern Hyderabad,” said Raj Sekhar a local.