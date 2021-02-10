Hyderabad: Mahbubgunj stinks of official apathy

Malakpet : One of the major markets in the city, Mahbub Gunj which is known as wholesale market for onion, chilly and several other spices in Malakpet lacks of basic amenities.

The issue of drainage overflow, non-clearance of garbage, parking and lack of toilet facility galore the market. For the last few years there have been no developmental works in the market. Despite several complaints by traders and shop owners the issue of drain overflow has been plaguing the traders and visitors.

With more than 400 shops, the Mahbub Gunj market is spread over 42 acre remains one of the biggest wholesale markets in South India. Agricultural produce arrives not only from districts within the State, but also from Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, besides Andhra Pradesh.

This market which has come up more than three decades ago is known for loads of trucks arriving from different places with onion, dry chilly and tamarind, has slowly transformed this market into a hub for spices. But the market lies in a horrible state. The traders as well as customers say that there is no developmental work in the market for years.

"Most of the roads in the market have major sewage overflow and the water overflowing from manholes is entering shops and storage rooms, which is damaging the stock and incurring heavy losses to trader," said one of the wholesalers on condition pf anonymity.

"Daily nearly on an average 50-80 of trucks are unloaded during the season and 30-40 lorry during off season. The condition of the road is turning more terrible and the damaged manholes are getting worse, and the Market Committee has been negligent over these issues.

The committee must gear up and carry the developmental works in the market," added trader. When contacted the Old Malakpet division Corporator, Mohammed Saifuddin Shafi said that the Agriculture Market Committee was responsible for market condition and there was no direct role to be played by the GHMC.

"Several representations were given to the market committee over these issues. It must take care of civic issues which are turning the market condition in a horrible state," added Shafi.

Many a time, the traders approached area MLA and raised the issues and even after the MLA's representation, there issuesare not resolved.