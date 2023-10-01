Hyderabad: Mahesh Bhagwat gives away Grand Ganesha Awards-2023

Hyderabad: Additional DGP (CID) Mahesh Bhagwat gave away Ratnadeep Grand Ganesha Awards, 2023 – Season 4’ at an event organised at Club Botanika, Kondapur on Saturday.Some 50 gated communities from the city were selected for participating in the competition conducted by the Lions Clubs International. The event was organised in coordination with the department of Language & Culture and powered by The Hans India & Bizz Buzz, in association with Telangana Tourism & Hyderabad City Police. It was an initiative by Lions Club of Hyderabad Yuva.

Lion Sunil Kumar, GAT constitutional area leader- Area VI in his keynote address said that the purpose of the awards was to give recognition to devout who put lot of efforts, sometimes 6-months prior to the festivities. Given the focus area of Lions Club was beyond family and business and giving service to society, each year they are awarding the societies which comes up outstanding Ganeshas.

The Grand Ganesha Committee convenor Lion Dr Saurabh Surekha emphasised the concept of cultural oneness and sustainable initiatives across the gated communities and societies at large. He said the concept was held to understand the amalgamation of cultures and ethnicity in a fast-growing cosmopolitan city like Hyderabad, while maintaining the traditions and going back to basics of sustainability.