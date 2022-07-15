Hyderabad: Maintain vigil to avoid contamination of drinking water, Board officials told

Hyderabad: In order to ensure that slums and low-lying areas do not receive contaminated drinking water from the nearby nalas, the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewage Board, Managing Director Dana Kishore on Thursday directed the Water Board officials to be more vigilant in slums and low-lying areas in wake of heavy rainfall and ensure that the dwellers do not receive contaminated drinking water.

Water Board MD conducted a second inspection and inspected the MA Nagar Basti in Miyapur on Thursday. During his inspection along with Board officials, the water testing teams performed drinking water quality tests in various houses. They also distributed chlorine tablets to the residents to help them clean the stored water in their houses.

Dana Kishore asked the officials to take strict measures to prevent contamination of drinking water, especially in residential areas close to nalas, areas located on the bed of the river Musi and low-lying areas.

He also interacted with the residents and inquired about whether they are receiving a proper drinking water supply. The residents said that they are receiving free drinking water supply and not paying any water bills for illegal connections.

The MD also asked the officials to test the quality of fresh drinking water at the time of supply. He directed the officials to take proper precautions so that the drinking water is not contaminated anywhere.

"Few areas from where complaints of contaminated drinking water are being registered at the Water Board are immediately resolved and if in case the process is taking time then drinking water is being supplied through free tankers temporarily till the problem is solved," said Dana Kishore.

The authorities have also been instructed to be alert to prevent sewage overflow problems due to heavy rains. It has been suggested by the authorities that as part of the pre-planning of the rainy season, excavation works have been undertaken in the manholes, and if the manholes overflow anywhere, excavation works will be undertaken immediately.

The Board has decided to pay special attention to the areas where sewage often overflows. The Board has already started the restoration works of manholes in MA Nagar Basti. Chief General Manager Vijaya Rao, GM Rajasekhar, Deputy GM, and other HMWS&SB officials were present during the inspection.