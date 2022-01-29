Hyderabad: Malakpet MLA holds review meeting

Hyderabad: Malakpet MLA Ahmed Bin Abduallah Balala held a review meeting with Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation Charminar Zonal Commissioner Nama Samrat Ashok at the zonal office in Pool Bagh in Chandrayangutta and discussed the problems faced by the residents in Malakpet.

It was attuned by the town planning, sanitation, entomology, horticulture, engineering wigs of GHMC. During the meeting, MLA asked the officials on the progress of pending developmental works in the constituency. It was suggested that the ongoing development works in several areas should be completed immediately without any delay. The problems in the bastis need to be addressed from time to time.

Ahmed Balala pointed out problems like no proper sanitation, no maintenance of streetlights including the timer and new streetlight and other basic amenities. He said steps would be taken to expedite the work and ensure that they would be completed.

The MLA also highlighted the issue of illegal constructions in the constituency and asked the town planning department to take a note on illegal construction activities and instructed them to avoid fake complaints on construction.

The meeting was attended by Malakpet Circle Deputy Commissioner Rajini Kant Reddy, Deputy Director Nagireddy, City Planner Mallikarjun, ACP Abdul Faheem, EE (Electricals) Nageshwar Rao, EE Radhika and others.