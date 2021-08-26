Hyderabad: Malla Reddy's thigh-flapping challenge to Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad: Labour Minister Ch Malla Reddy on Wednesday challenged TPCC Chief A Revanth Reddy to resign from his Lok Sabha seat and seek a fresh mandate.

Getting aggressive against the Congress leader at a press conference at Telangana Bhavan, Malla Reddy used abusive language and also flapped his thigh challenging Revanth, even as other TRS leaders were caught amused. The Minister was responding to accusations by Revanth Reddy in Muduchintalapally meeting. "I challenge Revanth Reddy to resign from his Lok Sabha constituency. I will quit politics permanently if he wins again. Come, let us see who will win," said the Minister.

He stated that the government has taken up several development activities in Muduchintalapally with Rs 62 crore. The new mandal Muduchintalapally itself was created by the government. Since there were no issues in the village, people have put up placards asking the Congress leader not to enter it, he claimed. Reddy asked whether there was the same development in Kodangal, represented by Revanth Reddy earlier. "Revanth Reddy is a thief, liar. Malla Reddy never did brokering. Revanth became PCC chief with brokerage," asserted Malla Reddy, claiming to have given employment to lakhs.

The TRS leader asked the TPCC chief to prove allegations of land encroachments by him. He said in a reply to the question raised by Reddy in Parliament, the government had said that there were no cases against Malla Reddy colleges. He asked Reddy to disclose what the Congress government did during its ten-year rule. "People of Muduchintalapally were angry with the public meeting of Reddy," the Minister stated.