Hyderabad: Man arrested for attacking health worker

Saidabad: The Saidabad police on Wednesday arrested a person for abusing and assaulting an Auxiliary nurse midwife (ANM) and an ASHA worker at a Wellness Centre in Khairatabad. The person was identified as Rajesh.

According to police, the accused was trying to book a slot for getting vaccinated, but he was unable to do so due to technical issues. So, he came to the health centre and demanded to get a jab on spot.

When the ANM Manjula and Mallishwari, a health worker and other staff replied that there was no vaccination stock at the centre, Rajesh got angry and began abusing and assaulting them.

The health workers then filed a police complaint against the person. Based on the complaint the attacker was arrested and booked under relevant sections of IPC and will be remanded to judicial custody.

