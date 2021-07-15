Hyderabad: Man attempts suicide near Pragati Bhavan

Punjagutta: A person, identified as Moinuddin, tried to douse himself by pouring petrol on self in front of Pragati Bhavan on Wednesday.

A native of Medak, he alleged that some land-grabbers were trying to encroach his land. Though he gave several complaints to the local police they did not act against the land grabbers. As he was fed up with the continuous harassment, he decided to take the extreme step.

The police officers deployed at the CM's camp office, intercepted Moinuddin and foiled his attempt. He was detained at Punjagutta police station.

According to the police, his allegations are being verified. Once the investigation is completed necessary action will be initiated.