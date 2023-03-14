  • Menu
Hyderabad: Man commits suicide at Gandhi Hospital

A 23-year-old man committed suicide at the Gandhi Hospital in Secunderabad on Sunday night.

According to the police, the person Sai, a resident of Mettugudawas undergoing treatment at the hospital and on Sunday night, he went to the hospital's 7th floor and hanged himself.

On receiving information, the police reached the spot and shifted the body to the mortuary and are trying to ascertain reasons behind the man taking the extreme step.

A case has been registered.

