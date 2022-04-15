Hyderabad: Man detained for stoning V Hanumantha Rao house and car

Hyderabad: The Amberpet police on Thursday took into custody a youngster, Siddharth Singh, for pelting stones at the house of senior Congress leader V Hanumantha Rao and damaging a car.

The police said Singh stays in a house adjacent to that of Rao's residence. In the wee hours of Thursday, he came out of his house and first pelted a stone. Later he went back and returned with a stick and damaged the car.

The police was informed by the leader's PA. Upon receiving information they arrived at the spot and after identifying the suspect took him into custody.

Preliminary investigations revealed that Singh had grudge against Rao following a recent verbal altercation with the leader's driver. In order to take revenge, he consumed alcohol and resorted to stoning. When Singh was detained he was in an inebriated condition, said the police.