Hyderabad: Man dies of electrocution

Hyderabad: In an unfortunate incident, a man who was walking on the main road in Old Malakpet on Saturday evening died due to electric shock after touching a live wire passing through the electric poles.



According to sources, it is known that the man was a laborer and was walking home after completing his work. But, due to sudden downpour, the man took shelter under a tree but again started walking as the rain slowed down.

However, while walking on the footpath he touched hanging live wire due to which he suffered electric shock and died on spot. According to police, the man's identity is yet to be confirmed but his body was shifted to Osmania mortuary for conducting post mortem and once his details are known his identity will be notified.