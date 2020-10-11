Hyderabad: Man found murdered in SR Nagar

A man was found killed at his flat in Dharam Karam road in Ameerpet under SR Nagar police station limits on Sunday morning. The deceased was identified as Chandrasekhar.

The police said that Chandrasekhar was arrested earlier in his wife's suicide case after his in-laws alleged that he was harassing their daughter. His in-laws claimed that Chandrasekhar used to torture his wife which eventually drove her to commit suicide.

However, Chandrasekhar was found dead under suspicious circumstances at his residence.

The body was shifted to Osmania Hospital for post-mortem by the police. The SR Nagar police registered a case and launched a probe.

