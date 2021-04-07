Hyderabad: Man held for kidnapping 8-year-old

A person was arrested by the Hayathnagar police on Tuesday for kidnapping an eight-year-old girl at Pedda Amberpet. The arrested was identified as Raju (35).

Raju who was a ragpicker from RK Nagar was in an inebriated state when he abducted the child when she was playing alone in front of her house. He is said to have lured the girl with cake from a nearby shop. The child went with him as she knew him from the neighbourhood. He then took her and walked away from there, telling her he would show her a movie.

On realising her missing, her parents launched a search for her and then approached the police. The police, with the help of footage from surveillance cameras in the colony, identified the suspect and nabbed him late in the night. The child handed over to her parents.