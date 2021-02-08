Hyderabad: Man killed in fight over omelette in Uppal

A man was killed after being attacked by the staff of a liquor shop after a quarrel over omelette. The incident occurred at Uppal on Sunday evening.

Getting into details, the victim, identified as Vikas (34) was a private employee and is a resident of Langer Houz. On Sunday, Vikas met his Bablu and the duo went to Mahankali wines in Uppal for a drink.

The two consumed alcohol in a permit room at the shop when Vikas ordered an omelette. A fight erupted between the victim and the staff after the latter asked Rs 60 for the dish. In a fit of rage, the staff attacked Vikas and his friend Bablu who suffered grievous injuries.

Vikas was dead while undergoing treatment. The Uppal police registered a case and launched a probe.