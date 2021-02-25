Hyderabad: Man sentenced to 10-year jail for sexually assaulting minor boy

A man was awarded 10-year imprisonment by a local court on Wednesday for sexually assaulting a nine-year-old boy in Santoshnagar in 2018.



The accused, Imran (28) is a worker at a worship place and caught the boy when the latter came to offer prayers and committed the crime. He gagged the boy and tried to sexually assault him. The accused later threatened the boy not to reveal the matter to anyone.

The Santoshnagar police then booked a case and arrested Imran.

Ex-bank manager awarded 3-year-jail for fraud

A former manager of a private bank was sentenced to three-year jail for misappropriation of bank funds to the tune of Rs 10.3 lakh from an ATM centre in Dilsukhnagar in 2007. A fine of Rs 10,000 was also imposed by the court.

V Bhaskar Rao (55) along with other employees had misappropriated funds from the ATM on different dates using passwords. They were arrested by the Saroornagar police.