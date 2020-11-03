Hyderabad man stabbed to death in US

A man from Hyderabad was murdered at his residence in Georgia in US. Arif Moinuddin (37) was stabbed to death by unidentified assailants. He is native of Chanchalguda of Old City.

It is learned that Arif had been operating a kirana store in Georgia for the last 10 years while his wife is residing in Hyderabad. On Sunday, some unidentified assailants barged into his home and attacked him with a wife. Arif was shifted to a hospital where he died while undergoing treatment. Georgia police informed Arif's family about his death. A pall of gloom surrounded at Arif's residence in the city with his untimely death.

Arif's wife Fathima said that that she spoke to her husband at 9 am on Sunday. She appealed to the government to provide emergency Visa to her and her father to hold the last rites. She said that her husband's mortal remains are kept at the Georgia hospital and none of their family members are with him.

Telangana Majlis Bachao Tehreek party requested the external affair minister Jayashankar to sent Arif's family to United States.