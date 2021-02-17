Hyderabad: Many applications pending with Bahadurpura MRO

Bahadurpura: Hundreds of applications---seeking death certificates, Aasara pension, Shaadi Mubarak and other benefits---are pending for enquiry for several months. Also, the alleged involvement of middlemen, is causing a big hole in the pockets of the denizens, despite the fact that technology has made the process much easier.



The jurisdiction of Bahadurpura Mandal Revenue office covers a major portion of southern part of the City with six circles, including Bahadurpura, Meersagar, Nandi-Muslaiguda, Bondilguda, Charmahal (Abadi Shar-e-Hyderabad), Zeregumbad, which have lakhs of population.

Some applicants who spoke to The Hans India lamented that their pleas were being simply rejected without any valid reason, after several months. "My father expired in October last year and I applied immediately for his death certificate. But still no enquiry has been initiated by the officer," said Md Fareed Khan, a resident of Moosa Bowli.

"When I tried to contact a senior officer in the office I was asked to leave without any valid reason. For the last four months I am making rounds. I realised that other applicants are approaching agents and they are getting quick results," he added.

A student, Nadia Lubna, who came to apply for income certificate for education purpose, said her application has been rejected by mentioning that 'no enclosed education records'. She said she has been applying for certificates since her school days in the mandal office; but now when she applied for the same certificate in January, it has been rejected with no valid reason."

According to activists who took up the issue, there are several such cases. "If a person applies directly the applications are kept pending and rejected with no lawful reason. And, if applied through agents, after spending a good amount, the work is done on time. This clearly seems to be the case here," said Mohammed Ahmed, a social activist of Old City.

"Even enquiry for death certificates is pending for several months. For a person who died in May enquiry is still to be done. The applicants are running pillar to post. At least 2,000 applications are pending in the mandal office," he noted.

S Q Masood, a RTI activist, said "the Bahadurpura mandal office is facing staff crunch. It is running with less manpower. There are only three survey officers in the mandal, one of the largest such offices in City. There are several complaints of bribes being collected from beneficiaries for conducting enquiries for 'Shaadi Mubarak' and 'Kalyana Lakshmi" schemes. I gave a representation to the Hyderabad district collector seeking an inquiry against officers as well as to appoint required staff in office."

When contacted an official working in the mandal office refused to divulge details of the issue.