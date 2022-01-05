Hyderabad: MA&UD nod for shopping complex at Golkonda Fort

Hyderabad: With an aim to generate employment for the underprivileged near the historic Golconda Fort, one of the largest tourist spots in the city, the department of Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) has approved a theme-based model shopping complex with 58 shops at Golconda ground opposite to the historic fort.

The plan was approved by the department and a blueprint was released by the officers. Works would start shortly, informed Karwan MLA Kausar Mohiuddin. According to the MLA, Golconda Fort is one of the popular tourist spots with footfalls over 25,000 on weekends. "The shopping complex will help generate employment for the locals of Golconda and its surrounding areas. The AIMIM had proposed to set up the theme-based shopping complex at the ground near the Fort. Principal Secretary MA&UD Arvind Kumar has approved the project and subsequently the blueprint was released. The works would be started at the earliest by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation," informed Kausar Mohiuddin. Meanwhile, the vendors near the Fort are elated over the project. There are over 100 vendors who sell Hyderabadi bangles, artificial jewellery, souvenirs and food stuff. Muneer, a vendor who sells artificial jewellery said, "Daily thousands visit the Fort, including tourists. Most of them wish to buy the bangles and pearls as the city is famous for pearls. With the shopping complex, they would be able to find all that at one place," he added.

Nanal Nagar corporator Mohammed Naseeruddin said that the theme-based shopping complex would boast of a clock tower and arches and would be constructed as G+1 floor building with granite stones. It would be open 24X7 for the visitors and tourists visiting the Fort. "The proposal of shopping complex has also been discussed with the officials of Nizam Trust, as the open land of 1 acre and 24 guntas belongs to the Trust which had decided to lease the space for the shopping complex," he added.