Hyderabad: Mayor Bonthu Rammohan holds review meeting on electrical works

Hyderabad: Mayor Bonthu Rammohan held a review meeting with officials of electrical wing and contractors along with zonal commissioners at GHMC head office on Thursday.

He instructed the officials and contractors to ensure that all streetlights are in working condition. He said that some of the lights on main roads are less than prescribed watts and they should be replaced with 110 watts.

"The works should be completed by the first week of October. A performance meeting will be held then," he added. Zonal Commissioners N Ravi Kiran, Srinivas Reddy, Praveenya, Mamatha, Upender Reddy, Samrat and Ashok attended the meeting.