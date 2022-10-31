Hyderabad: Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi lays foundation for indoor sports complex

Hyderabad: Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi on Sunday laid the foundation stone of a multipurpose indoor sports complex in NBT Nagar Banjara Hills which has being undertaken by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) with an estimated budget of Rs 6 crore.

On this occasion, the Mayor said that this sports complex will fulfil the dream of many young sports talent apart from saving 1 lakh sq ft of government land and utilising it for the public. "In Banjara Hills there are around 18,000 people who reside in slums and a government school and around nine private schools who can avail this facility," she said.

According to GHMC, the construction of the sports complex will be made available for the youngsters by June 2023. Apart from regular sports activity, it will also be a venue for the popular GHMC summer camps for the children.

The complex is spread over 1 lakh sq ft, with three-storied multipurpose sports complex including a cricket box, a kabaddi court, badminton and tennis courts, gyms and an exclusive place for yoga beside carrom and chess games along with lobbies, lifts, a pantry, seating areas, and separate changing rooms for men and women. The Indoor Sports Complex will also have a parking facility and shops on the first floor. The rent from the shops will be used for the maintenance of the sports complex, said an official at GHMC.