Hyderabad Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi plants saplings, donats blood on her birthday

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi planted saplings, donated blood and distributed fruits to cancer-affected patients on her birthday on Monday after taking blessings from the Chief Minister of Telangana, K Chandrashekar Rao at Pragathi Bhavan.

The Mayor planted saplings at the lotus pond along with Rajya SabhaMember J Santosh Kumar, MLA of Khairtabad Constituency Dhanam Nagender, and Film Actor Tharun, she also urged all the citizens to promote plantation.

Speaking after plantation, Mayor Gadwall Vijayalaxmi said, "We are aiming to increase greenery in our Telangana State as per the instructions of Chief Minister of Telangana KCR. In the year 2021, we are targeting to plant and distribute 1.5 Cr saplings under the Haritha Haram Programme."

Later the Mayor distributed fruits to cancer-affected persons at Basavatarakam Hospital along with the Telugu film actor Nandamuri Balakrishna and she appreciated the entire Basavatarakam team for providing constant service and incredible support to the underprivileged and cancer affected needy persons. To support the Thalassemia patients the Mayor also donated blood at a blood donation camp held at Khaja Mansion along with Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) team, film actor Nikhil extended support to the blood camp by donating blood.

Speaking on the occasion Nikhil appreciated the initiative of conducting blood donation drives at the right time for a right cause. "I hope our City Mayor Gadwall Vijayalaxmi will continue doing the services in the same inspiring way," he added.