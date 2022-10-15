Hyderabad: Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi pulls up food safety officials over adulteration

Hyderabad: Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi on Friday held a meeting with food safety officials and AMHOs at the GHMC headquarters. She informed that there were many allegations against the food safety officials and their negligence in checking the shops circle-wise under the GHMC.

During the meeting, the Mayor said that many allegations are coming from corporators and people with the food safety officials that they are not taking strict measures to prevent adulteration. She said that food items should be checked, and samples should be collected from all shops.

She stated "Due to lack of inspection of the food items sold on the footpath, people are getting sick by consuming such food. She directed the officials to submit the daily report of the day-to-day inspections and samples taken by the food safety officials."

She said that 22 food safety officers and two Gazette Food Inspectors are working under GHMC, though there are several complaints. "The steps will be taken to form a mobile team on food adulteration with AMHOs, veterinary officers, food safety officers to prevent the adulteration."

Mayor directed them that the members of associations of grocery shops and other business associations should be made aware to avoid selling adulterated and substandard ingredients. Similarly, the Mayor directed the Chief Veterinary Officer to take strict action against those selling meat without certification.

Chief Medical and Health Officer Dr Padmaja, Chief Veterinary Officer Dr Abdul Vakil, Joint Commissioner Sandhya, Assistant Food Control officer Balaji, Gazette Food Inspector Sudarshan Reddy, AMHOs, Food Safety Officers and others were present in the meeting